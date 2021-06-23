Baby #2! Call the Midwife’s Helen George is expecting another baby

Huge congratulations are in order for Call the Midwife star Helen George who is expecting her second child!

Announcing the wonderful news today on social media, Helen shared a beautiful photograph of herself wearing a gorgeous floral patterned maxi dress outside in the garden, while she lovingly cradled her small growing bump.

“Baking number 2. Due in December,” the expectant mum excitedly wrote in the caption.

This will be the 37-year-old actress’s second child with co-star and partner Jack Ashton, who are already proud parents to their three-year-old daughter Wren Ivy.

The official Call the Midwife Instagram account also shared the joyous news, posting the same lovely image of Helen to their own Instagram account, writing, “NEWS!! Call the Midwife star Helen George is expecting her second child”

“We are THRILLED to tell you that our much-loved Helen George, who plays Trixie, is going to be a mum for the second time!”

Continuing, the Call the Midwife team explained that “People in the production have known for a little while, but we’re all so glad to share the good news with you now!

Commenting on the wonderful announcement, Series Writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas said, “This is such lovely news! Helen, Jack and little Wren are much loved members of the Call The Midwife family, and we are all delighted by the prospect of a new addition.”

Since sharing the big news, both Helen’s and the Call the Midwife Instagram posts have been flooded with sweet comments of congratulations from friends, family, fans and co-stars alike.