Aww! Kim Kardashian’s son Saint looks ADORABLE in beach snap

It's safe to say that the Kardashians were blessed in the genetics department so it's no surprise that all the children of the clan are seriously cute.

Kim Kardashian West may be fond of a selfie (or 10!) but her Instagram is also littered with adorable pictures of her kids. She's mum to five-year-old daughter North, 9-month-old Chicago and two-year-old son Saint, and though it only feels like yesterday that Kim announced the birth of her only son, time really is flying as her latest photo proves. Saint West is growing up so fast!

The mum-of-three shared a picture with her 116 million Instagram followers showing Saint playing on the beach. And how adorable does he look?! In the snap, the little boy is seen smiling and wearing dark swimming shorts.

She captioned the image, “OMG”, along with three blue love hearts.

And fans sure agree; the photo has over two million likes already!

"So cute!" said one user.

"Time goes by so fast, he’s gotten so big… Breathe and all the precious moments because it goes by so fast," added another.

Kardashian admitted that even though Saint is 'big brother' to his two sisters, that North found it easier to bond with her new sister than her brother.

"[North] does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” Kim revealed in an interview on Ellen earlier this year, but added that her son wasn't phased and also doted on 'baby Chi.'

He’s nicer than North, I will say that, ” she added. “He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her."