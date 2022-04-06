Awfully dry hands? The new Hand & Nail Treatment Balm by Clarins is for you.

If one part of our body has suffered more than others during our attempts to keep the pandemic at bay, it must be our hands. They have endured all the usual external weather aggressors such as sun, cold and wind but with the addition of frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers, they have never needed more attention.

Enter Clarins new Hand & Nail Treatment Balm – all of the expertise of Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, but now in a rich balm texture.

Jacques Courtin-Clarins, founder of the brand, worked tirelessly to find the perfect formula for the first-hand cream that would act like an invisible beauty glove to protect and care for the entire hand (palm, back of hand and nails) – all with a lightweight texture. After several trials, the perfect formula was finally found: the iconic and exceptional Hand and Nail Treatment Cream was born.

Based on this expertise around hand care for the past 40 years, Clarins is now introducing a richer version of the cream that contains 26% organic shea butter from fair trade. It offers hands looking for more intense nutrition additional protection and several benefits. More concentrated in shea butter and an eco-responsible formula and packaging, Hand and Nail Treatment Balm is as gentle for the skin as it is for the planet.

The new Balm will be the comforting partner for your hands you won’t be able to go without. It forms an invisible, protective film over the hands and never leaves them feeling sticky. It doesn’t stain, is easy to apply and instantly absorbed. It protects the hands from external aggressions, softens, targets age spots, reinforces nails and nourishes cuticles for hands that look younger, naturally. The iconic fragrance remains as subtle and pleasant as ever.

It also takes care of the hands and respects the planet. From the formula to the packaging, each ingredient or raw material was carefully selected with the utmost respect for Nature. Clarins Research packed Hand and Nail Treatment Balm with plant extracts that were carefully selected for their efficacy.

Its formula respects the skin even more with 94% of the ingredients being sourced from natural origins and five of which are organic.

The combination of organic sesame oil and organic shea butter, all help to deeply nourish, soften, hydrate and protect the hands from several external aggressions.

Organic white mulberry helps fight signs of ageing on the hands and reduce the look of age spots.

Organic baobab oil is particularly sought after for its ability to strengthen and smooth the nail structure.

This new Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Balm has an RRP of €25 and is on sale now at all beauty counters and good pharmacists nationwide or online from www.clarins.ie.