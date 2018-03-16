Away Paddy’s Day? Here’s how to see the parade, wherever you are

St Patrick's Day is a sacred tradition for Irish folk, and luckily it's celebrated globally.

However, there's nothing quite like the nostalgia and authenticity of an Irish Paddy's Day parade.

If you're living abroad or will be on your holiday's this Saturday, but can't stand the thought of missing out on the St. Patrick’s Festival Parade, you're in luck.

A post shared by DELYSIA (@delish_del) on Mar 17, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

This year, RTE Player is streaming the festival online, so you can watch wherever you are, as long as you have 4G or a Wifi connection.

Presented by Aidan Power, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh and Des Cahill, the St. Patrick's Day parade will be broadcast to the masses, even if you don't have access to RTE1 or 2.

Kicking off at 2.15pm Irish time, the live stream will allow those of us away from home to feel the patriotism.

A post shared by Fionn Kidney (@fionnkidney) on Mar 17, 2015 at 6:12am PDT

This year Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham will lead the parade as Grand Marshall.

The parade theme is 'Home Is Where the Heart Is,' so the live stream could not be nay more fitting for those who have emigrated.

You can catch it here tomorrow.