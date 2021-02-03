Normal People receive two Golden Globe nominations

The nominations for the 78th Golden Globe awards have just been announced, and Normal People fans are going to be pleased.

If you loved the hit BBC drama series which landed on our screens at the beginning of lockdown last year, then you’ll be excited to hear that Normal People has been nominated for Best Television Limited Series.

That’s not all though, our beloved Daisy Edgar-Jones who beautifully portrayed Sally Rooney’s Marianne Sheridan, received a nomination for Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series — amazing!

However, Daisy also happens to be in quite a tough category, which also features Nicole Kidman for her role in The Undoing and Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit, along with Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America and Shira Haas for Unorthodox.

Daisy narrowly missed out on a nomination for the Emmys last year, however she certainly wasn’t overlooked this time around. Sadly, our very own Paul Mescal, who played Normal People’s Connell Waldron didn’t get nominated for a Golden Globe this year, but he proudly congratulated his pal and former co-star on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Stories this afternoon, the 25-year-old Kildare man wrote, “Could not be prouder of you my friend,” alongside a short throw-back video of himself and Daisy doing a little dance while on set.

Another series to sweep the categories included Netflix’s The Crown, which received a total of six nominations including; Best Television Series – Drama; Olivia Coleman and Emma Corrin who were both nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama; Josh O’Connor for Best Performance By An Actor In a Television Series – Drama; Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter who were both nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role.

The Golden Globe Awards are due to take place on February 28, and will be hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, for the fourth time.

Congratulations to all who have been nominated, and thank you for keeping us thoroughly entertained for the past year. To read the full list of nominations click here.