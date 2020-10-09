Avoca partners with ‘Walk in my shoes’ charity this Christmas

To mark World Mental Health Day (tomorrow 10th October 2020), Avoca is proud to partner with Walk in My Shoes, the flagship mental health awareness campaign from St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, which promotes positive mental health, tackles mental health stigma and works to change how people think about mental health.

This Christmas, Avoca’s team of crafters have designed two bespoke exclusive products for the Walk in My Shoes campaign; a beautiful candle and pack of paper chain decorations, with all proceeds donated to this worthy cause.

The exclusive candle, made in Ireland, invites the smooth and warm scent of Sandalwood and will be available for €22.95 and the paper chains at €8.95, will add a charming festive flair to the home with a beautiful decorative floral print. Both items are designed in Avoca’s Wicklow Studio and will be available to purchase from 27th October in store and online at www.avoca.com.

The Walk in My Shoes campaign was first established in 2012 when a young man in St Patrick’s Mental Health Services said, “he wished his friends could walk in his shoes to understand how he was feeling.” Since then, Walk in My Shoes have launched initiatives each year to promote positive mental health in schools and communities around Ireland. Thousands from across Ireland have become involved with the Walk in My Shoes campaign, including charity ambassadors, TV and radio presenter Blathnaid Treacy and Dublin Ladies GAA player Nicole Owens.

Amanda McArdle, Project Manager at Walk in My Shoes comments: “We are delighted that Avoca has chosen Walk in My Shoes as their charity partner this Christmas. Walk in My Shoes runs a number of awareness-raising and education campaigns throughout the year, such as our #MindYourSelfie resources for classrooms, our Transition Year programme and our popular Mission Possible awards, celebrating schools that promote positive wellbeing. This partnership will allow us to create further opportunities to support young people, teachers and parents at home, or in the classroom, during this challenging time.”

Maoliosa Connell, Marketing Director at Avoca, says: “We are very proud to support and promote positive mental health and effect meaningful change in peoples lives, particularly in these current challenging times. We’re thrilled to be part of the conversation this Christmas and support Walk in My Shoes’ campaign initiatives, as well as raise funds to aid the awareness-raising and education resources they provide to local communities across Ireland. We are proud to offer a meaningful gift to give this Christmas.”

To mark World Mental Health Day this Saturday, 10th October, and as part of the Walk in My Shoes Live campaign running all week, Avoca will be hosting a complimentary virtual yoga class this Saturday, 10th October from 11am– 12pm, on their Instagram Live platform. The class will be hosted by Avoca staff member, Rachel Lenny of Earth and Purpose Yoga and it will be centered around mindfulness and mental wellbeing, through a vinyasa flow practice accessible for all levels. It will offer a welcoming opportunity to breathe, stretch and connect within.