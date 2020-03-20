Avoca offering home delivery services for elderly and vulnerable

Avoca have announced a delivery and collection service in response to Covid-19. The new delivery service is aimed at people at a higher risk to infection and those aged over 65, and to anyone who finds shopping in the current situation an unwanted stress.

Priority shopping service for the elderly & high-risk customers

In a bid to help protect more vulnerable shoppers and ensure a safe shopping environment, Avoca will be operating a customised personal shopping service at Avoca Kilmacanogue, Rathcoole and Dunboyne as of now.

A specially designated order & collection point will be appointed at each of these three locations, where staff will greet customers and retrieve their shopping lists, to save vulnerable customers from having need to leave the car or enter the store. Directions will be clearly marked with signage. While waiting for the Avoca team to collect and return groceries, customers will receive a complimentary cup of tea or coffee to enjoy in the comfort of the car. Please note it is advisable to pre-order and pre-pay to avail of this service. If you are unable to do so, Avoca will facilitate your order on site with remote contactless payment.

Avoca hopes this service will be helpful and comforting to the elderly and more at-risk members of the community. This will run Monday – Sunday in these designated stores.

Avoca at Home Catering

In order to further facilitate those staying at home, Avoca is offering a delivery service to include ‘Avoca at Home Catering’, ensuring you have access to food and beverage essentials of your choice such as butter, milk, eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables, pasta as well some of Avoca’s most-loved classics. Please note, at present this service will only be operating within a 10km radius of the Kilmacanogue, Dunboyne and Rathcoole stores. To view the full Avoca at Home Catering menu, click here.

For menu suggestions or advice on quantities, please don’t hesitate to call your local Avoca store to speak to any of the Avoca team.

There is a minimum order of €50 to avail of complimentary delivery service and delivery will be made within two working days of an order. You’re also welcome to collect your order in store.

Orders can be placed Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, for home delivery or collection, by emailing or calling the contact information below:

For Rathcoole: call 01 2571802 or email Rathcoole-foodmarket@Avoca.com

For Kilmacanogue: call 01 2746951 or email Kilmac-foodmarket@Avoca.com

For Dunboyne: call 01 9031204 or email Dunboyne-foodmarket@Avoca.com