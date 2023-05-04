Avène launches brand new Hyaluron Activ B3 range which targets visible signs of ageing

Formulated after six years of intensive research with leading global ageing cell specialist Professor Jean-Marc Lemaitre; the Hyaluron Activ B3 range targets both the cause and visible signs of ageing with a ground-breaking approach: cell senescence is the cause of skin ageing.

Hyaluron Activ B3 contains a unique combination of youth-boosting skincare heavyweights: Haritaki Extract (also known as Chebula), ultra-high concentration Niacinamide (6%), Hyaluronic Acid (low and high molecular weight), and collagen booster Retinaldehyde – in a 92% natural origin formula.

The key discovery that led to this breakthrough? Cellular Senescence is the cause of skin ageing.

Professor Lemaitre’s work has shown that not only does a cell’s activity decrease as it ages, but this has a contagious effect on surrounding, newer cells. What does this mean? Essentially, it means that once an older cell has entered the senescence stage, it begins to contaminate the cells around it – decreasing cell renewal and accelerating the ageing process – leading to wrinkles, lines and sagging skin.

Avène believes that it is key to target both the cause and the visible signs of aging skin to get optimal efficacy.

Now, Eau Thermale Avène reveals the breakthrough solution: a new range of 4 products formulated with active ingredients that help stop senescent cells from spreading.

HARITAKI EXTRACT – PROTECTS THE NATURAL PRODUCTION OF HYALURONIC ACID

Potent Haritaki Extract (also known as Chebula) – also used as detoxifier for internal organs.

ULTRA-CONCENTRATED NIACINAMIDE AT 6%

Also called vitamin B3, Niacinamide is the anti-ageing active ingredient of the future: when it is highly concentrated, it helps prevent cells from becoming senescent and therefore from propagating senescence in the skin, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, improves skin elasticity and reduces pigmentation.

LOW & HIGH MOLECULAR WEIGHT HYALURONIC ACID

Hyaluronic acid is a major and essential component in the skin. When its concentration decreases, it causes slackness and wrinkles. High molecular weight hyaluronic acid plumps and hydrates the skin on the surface, while low molecular weight hyaluronic acid (120 kDA3) acid acts deep in the epidermis to infuse skin with plumping hydration. 120 kDA3 was selected for its ideal size, providing maximum activity on hyaluronic acid synthesis in the skin.

Hyaluron Activ B3 – your cell renewal routine

Groundbreaking formulation of Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid + Haritaki Extract3

Unique, soothing and softening Avene Thermal Spring Water in each formulation Minimum 92% natural origin

HYALURON ACTIV B3 CONCENTRATED PLUMPING SERUM – RRP: €46

AFTER 4 HOURS – skin is plumped, firmer and more elastic.

High tolerance formula containing only 8 ingredients. Immediately smoothes and corrects wrinkles. Suitable for entire face, including delicate eye contour area.

HYALURON ACTIV B3 CELL RENEWAL CREAM – RRP: €44

AFTER 15 DAYS – skin is regenerated and firmer. Wrinkles appear corrected. 97% – of women reported firmer skin.

Gently toning. Velvety soft texture with a non-sticky finish. Skin is instantly illuminated and ready for makeup.

HYALURON ACTIV B3 MULTI-INTENSIVE NIGHT CREAM – RRP: €45

AFTER 15 DAYS – skin appears firmer.

A deeply soothing cream enriched with Haritaki Extract. Contains active ingredient Retinal – which is 10 times more active than retinol – to stimulate cell renewal.

HYALURON ACTIV B3 TRIPLE CORRECTION EYE CREAM – RRP: €35

Silky, gel cream texture. Formula enriched with Haritaki Extract and Dextran Sulfate to decongest, reduce puffiness and diminish dark circles.

Available at Boots, online retailers and pharmacies nationwide.