Autumn/Winter 21 trend alert! Creative and unexpected use of leather

After a stunning summer/spring season of being all about the rustic 70s trend with it’s beautiful bright floral palette that clashed stunningly with its natural materials and muted browns and tans, the 70s have begin to make their funky way into autumn and winter wear for 2021!

Sleek silhouettes, wide leg trousers, funky patterns and bold statement pieces – we couldn’t be happier that the utterly cool decade is hanging around. And with its winter/autumn reincarnation, it brings with it a must-have material – leather.

Durable, stylish and an absolute essential for this coming season, creative use of leather is what this season’s style catalogue is all about.

These wide leg, high rise, smooth finish leather trousers are totally on trend as the skinny trousers slowly become a vanishing breed. Loulou Studio's collections are filled with designs that Parisian Influencer Chloé Harrouche wanted to buy herself and the Noro trousers are just one of them. They're made from buttery smooth leather and framed to this season's favourite cut— a high-rise waist and a flowing wide leg. Pair with slim heels and a slick top for a total rock-chick look.

Another wardrobe staple that you’ll be seeing everywhere this season, the leather blazer has already made its way into plenty of women’s summer wardrobes when paired with a sexy bralette and wide leg pants. The peaked lapels, and front flap pocket details means the Valdez blazer captures the sophisticated style of Weekend Max Mara. Crafted from 100% supple leather, it’s detailed with a back vent and front flap pockets. Coordinate yours with a pair of cropped trousers and heeled boots for a modern, edgy look.

The Oskia 100% leather high-waisted trousers in mushroom are boldly crafted from premium butter-soft leather which is embossed with an exotic crocodile pattern. High waisted with a pleated front. They cut an elegant and tapered statement piece. Wear yours to special evening events with a cami tucked in loosely.

The creative and unexpected use of this fabric is a major detail in this season’s runways. For example, faux-leather detailing brings a tough edge to the Florence Lace Dress, contrasting a punk and feminine look. The embellished bodice falls to a low V-neck at the front, plunging at the back, while the gathered lace skirt swings from the fitted faux-leather waistband. Wear on its own or, for extra comfort, pair with a camisole or simple cotton t-shirt underneath.

We absolutely adore this retro statement dress! Pioneering spirit meets urban Americana in the Tommy Hilfiger collection, showcasing country-inspired checks, rich textures and crest embroidery for a fresh spin on heritage style. Feel totally rock 'n' roll in this feminine leather dress that's cut in a mini length and a flattering fit. And then best part? It has pockets!

Want to hop on the trend but don’t want to spend a fortune? Or just want to try out an unusual accent piece for your outfit? Anna Buzan’s faux leather scrunchies are the cutest and most on-trend accessories out there right now! Anna Buzan is a graduate from The National College of Art and Design, Dublin and her work focuses on handcraft skills, such as handpainting, crocheting, bead work and tailoring, so you’re supporting a local artist while looking fab!

A modern classic, the RIHDA is more than just a jacket, it’s a statement piece. Crafted from 100% leather, it boasts a sheepskin collar and a belt trim detail, reminiscent of Britain in the ‘60s. Perfect for the cold months, but even more perfect for it’s eye-catching and unusual colour.

If you haven’t hopped on the light coloured boots trend yet, what are you doing? Their presence on shelves everywhere prove they’re not just a passing fad, but are fast becoming a staple, particularly if this 70s trend persist. Investing in a good leather pair of leather ones will make them easier to keep and maintain and these sexy knee-high ones from Massimo Dutti are the perfect choice. The wood-lined heel gives it that country-inspired look that’s so in right now and they’ll see you through this winter and many more.