Atomic Kitten’s Liz McClarnon reveals pregnancy after IVF struggles

Liz McClarnon is about to become a mum!

The Atomic Kitten singer has announced that she is expecting her first baby with her husband, Peter Cho.

Liz’s baby joy comes amid the revelation that she has been privately struggling with fertility issues, and has also been through IVF treatment.

Liz took to social media earlier today to share her pregnancy for the first time. On her Instagram page, the 44-year-old posted a video of herself sitting on a park bench, with the camera facing her back.

“I’ve been keeping a secret from you, and I’ve mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile… But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and quite dark times… I’m pregnant!” Liz wrote in the video, before standing up to reveal her blossoming bump.

In the caption of her post, the Whole Again hitmaker went on to express her emotions surrounding her pregnancy.

“I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead. I just can’t believe we’re here. So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse,” she penned.

“I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope,” Liz continued, adding: “I’ve been a part of some beautifully supportive communities. I’m so grateful.”

Following her emotional announcement, many of Liz’s fellow popstars have since been expressing their delight for her.

“Literally couldn’t be any happier for you both! After all you’ve been through, this little miracle is everything,” commented Liz’s bandmate Natasha Hamilton.

“Awwww this is so lovely! Congratulations darling,” replied S Club singer Jo O’Meara.

“So unbelievably happy for you both. I know how the road has been unkind to get here .. but look at u now .. so so happy xx love to all three of u xx,” added Liberty X hitmaker Michelle Heaton.