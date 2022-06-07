At The Manor returns this weekend with another stellar line-up

Festival-goers and music lovers alike were delighted to see the return of At The Manor to Palmerstown Estate this past weekend, as the season kicked off with Picnic At The Manor.

Taking place on the picturesque grounds of Palmerstown Estate in Co. Kildare, the festival opened with matinee and evening live music sessions offering various genres and acts, including tribute bands galore.

The weekend lineup of events was attended by a host of prominent guest journalists as well as influencer Pamela Laird all of whom soaked up the fun summer atmosphere while Marty Guilfoyle and January Winters DJ’ed in the Disco Diner and Abbaesque and Mack Fleetwood took to the main stage.

Guests revelled to some of Ireland’s greatest festival entertainers and tribute acts while enjoying sumptuous cuisine prepared by carefully selected food partners in the festivals 'Flavours of the World' food + drinks village.

Dining options included handcrafted wood-fired Pizza by PizzaTruck, authentic Indian food from Kerala Kitchen, Bullet Duck & Dumpling, healthy Cali Cali snacks and the best burgers from an authentic American Airstream, Burger Republic. Tickets were sold individually or in groups of six where attendees were able to eat their food at the Disco Diner or from one of the vendors at their picnic table.

At The Manor, which will now also run for another weekend on Friday 10 until Sunday June 12, 2022, is set to wow crowds one more time with a stellar line-up confirmed and top performer Jake Carter taking centre stage on Friday, June 10 as well as Smash Hits hitting the stage on Sunday, June 12.

Meanwhile, another exciting themed event, House At The Manor with Mark Knight, Roger Sanchez and Al Gibbs, returns on Saturday, June 11.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.atthemanor.ie.