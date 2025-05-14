Ashley Tisdale reveals daughter’s cute reaction to High School Musical

Ashley Tisdale has revealed her eldest child’s reaction to her most famous role!

The Disney alum is a parent to two daughters – four-year-old Jupiter and eight-month-old Emerson – with her husband, Christopher French.

Now, Ashley has shared that Jupiter has developed an obsession with Ashley’s role as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical movie franchise.

In a TikTok video, the 39-year-old revealed that her little one recently became fascinated with the films through a local play adaptation.

"I don’t know what kind of karma this is, but Jupiter saw my niece in High School Musical the play last weekend. When she's seen the movie in the past, she never really cared about it, but I think seeing my niece in the play, play me, has just changed her, so she had to watch all three movies,” Ashley began.

"She will not stop listening to the music. It's playing in the house right now. When I'm on walks with her, she asks me to play it. When I'm in the car, she asks me to play it. Specifically, High School Musical 2. Her favourite song is Humuhumunukunukuapua'a. I hate that song, I’m having to listen to it over and over and over!” she laughed.

"Also, she screams out… She screams out in public, 'I'm Sharpay's baby!' I really can't! I just feel so embarrassed when I'm walking into a store and she’s like, ‘[singing] We’re all in this together!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It's really sweet, but after a good week straight of listening to the music again, it's like, ‘Okay, we’re good, we don't need to watch this again,’” Ashley teased further.

In January 2021, The Suite Life actress explained to People why she prefers not to watch her own work.

“I think I just showed [Christopher] High School Musical this year, and we've been married six years at this point. And that wasn't even the full movie. I'm not someone who likes to watch myself,” she admitted.

“Yeah, I don't see myself watching myself with my child. That's just not who I am,” Ashley added at the time.