Ashley Cain shares sweet update on baby Azaylia amid leukemia battle

30-year-old dad Ashley Cain has shared an emotional update about his eight-month-old daughter, Azaylia, as she suffers from multiple tumours.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the Ex on the Beach star posted a series of sweet images of himself and baby Azaylia snuggled up together, sleeping next to one another. “Morning – Don’t count the days, make the days count,” Ashley wrote alongside the adorable photos.

One week ago, Ashley shared a heartbreaking update, explaining that despite all of the treatment Azaylia had been getting, nothing seemed to be working, and she now only had days to live.

Updating his followers on Azaylia’s current health status, Ashley explained today that his little girl doesn’t have the energy to play, but instead the family are taking advantage of this time by enjoying all the snuggles they can get.

“Truth be told, there’s not so much playtime right now but we make up for it with naps and lots of snuggles. Pretty much anything that makes her the happiest and most settled,” Ashley said.

“We have always been like two pees in a pod and wherever she is I’m not far away. I think that’s where we both feel most comfortable. Truly blessed for another day with you baby, keep surprising us!” Ashley emotionally wrote.

Taking to Instagram last week on April 8, Ashley opened up about his daughter’s tumors. “They found tumours in her stomach, her spleen, her lungs, her kidneys as well as the tumours in her brain. The chemotherapy isn’t working. Her disease is that aggressive that nothing they are doing, nothing is working.”

Ashley said that despite everything he and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, had been doing to fight for their daughter’s life, they were now out of options.

“When you hear of all the other kids sick in the hospital, they just want to be at home. And Azaylia hasn’t got a voice yet, but I think if she had a voice she would want to be at home too. So we’re going to take her home and we’re going to enjoy stuff,” Ashley said.

Since then, Ashley and Safiyya have been sharing plenty of photos and video clips of little Azaylia at home with her family at last, as they all make the most out of their time together — whether that be dance parties in the kitchen or simply enjoying a nice home-cooked meal together.

Our thoughts are with Ashley, Safiyya and baby Azaylia during this difficult time.