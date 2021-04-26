Ashley Cain shares heartfelt tribute to honour his daughter Azaylia

Reality TV star Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday afternoon, that their eight-month-old baby girl, Azaylia, had passed away after a long battle with leukemia.

Taking to Instagram again today, the 30-year-old dad shared an emotional tribute for his beloved daughter, saying that his “heart is shattered”.

“You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride,” Ashley lovingly wrote, alongside a sweet photo of Azaylia wearing a bright yellow babygrow, with her face just out of view.

Continuing, Ashley wrote, “I can’t put into words my sadness and pain, there aren’t words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already.”

“You made me a better man. You made me the person I’ve always wanted to be. You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I’ve learned my whole life. I don’t know why you’ve been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence.”

“But I promise you that your name will live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe. Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again.”

“You saved my life, you really did. With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers.”

“I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father. I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity.”

Two weeks ago, Ashley shared a devastating update with his followers, letting them know that Azaylia was now officially out of options when it came to medical treatment, and he would finally be able to take his daughter home.

“When you hear of all the other kids sick in the hospital, they just want to be at home. And Azaylia hasn’t got a voice yet, but I think if she had a voice she would want to be at home too. So we’re going to take her home and we’re going to enjoy stuff,” Ashley said in a lengthy Instagram video.

Since then, he and Safiyya had been making the most out of every single second they had left with their baby girl, singing to her, dancing with her and getting all the snuggles they could get.

Azaylia’s harrowing story touched so many hearts around the world. Since posting his heartfelt tribute this afternoon, Ashley’s Instagram page has been flooded with comments from people sending their deepest condolences and commending the family’s true bravery during this unimaginably difficult time.