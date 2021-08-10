Ashley Cain shares emotional birthday tribute for daughter Azaylia

Reality TV star Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee have both shared a heartbreaking tribute for their daughter Azaylia on what would have been her first birthday.

Four months ago, the parents shared the sad news that their baby girl had passed away following a lengthy battle with leukemia.

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening the 30-year-old dad shared an emotional tribute for his beloved daughter, saying “It breaks my heart every single day to be without her.”

@mrashleycain

“Going to bed with a heavy heart tonight as it’s my beautiful baby’s 1st birthday tomorrow. I could’ve never imagined things would’ve turned out this way and it breaks my heart every single day to be without her,” Ashley wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Azaylia meant everything and more to me and she truthfully not only made my life, but saved my life. She will forever be my baby girl, my angel and my hero and I will always stand by being the best daddy to her I can be.”

“I love you champ,” the loving dad added followed by a sweet throwback photo of baby Azaylia asleep alongside her daddy.

Azaylia’s mum, Safiya also shared a heartfelt tribute for her daughter’s birthday, posting it at the exact time of her birth one year ago. “This exact time last year was the best time of my life!” Safiya wrote alongside a sweet photo of Azaylia as a newborn baby.

“I had just gave birth to the most incredible little girl [06:56am]”.

“Happy birthday, you’re 1 today baby. Azaylia Diamond Cain. Dance in the sky baby, let’s make some extra magic today. World lion’s day!” she lovingly added.

Instagram

Last week, Ashley shared a photo of two very significant tattoos which he got on his neck to honour his baby girl.

“I wanted to get this Lion tattoo to convey the strength, power, bravery and courage of Azaylia and hope that some of these qualities that she possessed in abundance, may also be passed down to me, on my journey through suffering,” Ashley explained, adding, “To stand tall, proud and be a fearless individual overcoming all challenges now in my path, through strength and courage.”

“I wanted to get her name because I am overwhelmingly proud that she is my daughter and truly honoured that I was privileged enough to be her father. So that everyone that sees me, will ask who is Azaylia, speak her name and find out how amazing she was.”

“I love you beyond words and miss you so much,” Ashley heartbreakingly wrote.