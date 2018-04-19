As good as Rome! This is where to find the best pasta in Dublin

Sometimes, all you need is a great bowl of pasta.

And while it is arguably the easiest food to cook, some Dublin restaurants have raised the bar so high their pasta could compete with what you would get in the best trattoria in Rome.

Unfortunately, we can't jet to Italy every time we crave a good plate of pesto pasta, so we have done a quick survey in the SHEmazing HQ to help you find some fabulous pasta around Dublin.

1. Host

Host is certainly one of the best restaurant openings of the past few months in Dublin.

With its gorgeous small plates to share, this Ranelagh eatery combines incredible food, super friendly staff and trendy yet relaxed atmosphere.

All their pasta are homemade and since we couldn't decide which one is the best between the Pumpkin cappellacci, the Duck pappardelle or the Taglioni with nduja and mussels, we'd just suggest you get them all.

2. Il Vicoletto

Located in the heart of Temple Bar, Il Vicoletto offers the most authentic Central-Northern Italian cuisine.

Using the freshest ingredients from Ireland and Italy, their hand made pasta are just as good as what you would get in Rome or Milan.

3. Terra Madre

This small cafe located between the Ha’penny and O’Connell Bridge is the perfect spot for an intimate fuss-free dinner date.

Perfect if you want to impress a foodie, its home-style cooking will make you feel you are eating at your granny's – if she was Italian.

4. That's Amore

There is a reason why this place gets booked out weeks in advance.

Famous for their antipasti, meats and pizza, the Monkstown gem also serves incredible Seafood linguine and Tortellini al tartufo to die for in a very cosy atmosphere, which is why it is so close to the heart of Clare, our lovely MummyPages writer.

5. Cafe Cucina

The tiny eatery on Parnell st. is an absolute favourite of Katie, our talented MagicMum writer.

Run by Italians, it offers fantastic pasta dishes at a very affordable price.

6. The Hungry Duck

According to Jolie, our brilliant Business Development Manager, this Walkinstown gem has an amazing linguine on their dinner menu, made with locally produced ingredients.

It also serves a gorgeous brunch at the weekend.

7. Pete's of Sandymount

Rebecca, SHEmazing's fab deputy editor, is a regular of Pete's of Sandymount for a very good reason. "It has the most delicious pasta pesto! I don't know what they do to it, but it is like CRACK", she says.

The fact that they have a Ladies' Night on Wednesday, when tables of just women can enjoy half price food, could explain it as well.