Arthur Gourounlian pens tribute to mark husband Brian Dowling’s birthday

It’s Brian Dowling’s birthday!

Today (June 13), the former Big Brother winner is celebrating his 47th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Brian's husband, Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian, has taken the opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to him.

Earlier today, Arthur – who shares two daughters, two-year-old Blake and 11-month-old Blu, with Brian – took to Instagram to upload several birthday snaps with his family-of-four.

“Dear Dada @bprdowling, Happy 47th Birthday! You are the heart of our home, the calm in our chaos (well, most of the time!), and the laughter in our everyday lives,” Arthur began in his caption.

“Today, we celebrate YOU—your strength, endless kindness, and love that never requires anything in return. You have built a beautiful life around us. This year is especially memorable because it’s our baby Blu’s first time celebrating your special day. As you can see from the first picture, she is already over this photoshoot!” the 45-year-old joked.

“Here’s to 47 years of living fully, loving deeply, and laughing loudly. We look forward to many more years with you by our side, cheering you on always,” he praised.

“We love you so, so much, more than words can express. Have the BEST day. Now, let’s eat that cake, it would be rude not to!” Arthur concluded.

Following his adorable tribute, many of the couple’s fans have since been taking to Arthur’s comments section to extend their own birthday wishes to Brian.

“Happy birthday Brian, have a fabulous birthday, beautiful pics,” one follower replied.

“Beautiful pics – Happy Birthday Brian,” another commented.

“Happy Birthday Brian. Have a wonderful day with your beautiful family xx,” a third fan added.

Brian’s birthday comes just one week after he signed off from his radio presenting role at 98FM Dublin.

Announcing his departure earlier this month, the reality star explained: “Back in March of 2023, I had ZERO radio hosting skills. Blake was only 6 months old & baby Blu was only a twinkle in our eyes. It took me a minute to get into my new groove, but when I did, WOW, I honestly have had the best time."