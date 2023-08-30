Arnotts welcomes exclusive 4th Arq Pop-Up for 4 days only

For 4 days across 400 square metres, Arnotts is excited for customers to experience 4TH ARQ like never seen before at The Loft, from tomorrow, Thursday 31st August.

The brand’s first lifestyle concept, The Loft, will exclusively showcase 4TH ARQ’s latest Autumn Winter collection before it even hits the brand’s website in early September. Located on the Second Level, The Loft will showcase the biggest drop of product newness yet! From the ultimate puffer coat to the latest innovation in a seamless collection, the 4TH ARQ community will be able to experience and shop the latest collection in store.

The Loft will also showcase fan favourites, the Phoenix and Lennox half-zips, in some of the most sought-after colourways along with new autumnal styles. Guests will also be able to try a SiSú raw wellness shot at the shot bar for some energy boosting and digestion goodness!

Founder, Rosie Connolly, will officially launch The Loft this Thursday 31st August at 10am and will also be meeting customers this Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 2pm.

Rosie Connolly comments: “We’re so thrilled to be back, bigger and better at Arnotts this year. I have such a strong connection with Arnotts having worked there as a personal shopper before going full time on social media, so it’s lovely to be back with my own brand”.

The 4TH ARQ Loft Pop-Up runs from this Thursday 31st Aug to Sunday 3rd September.

The Loft Opening Hours: