Ari offered $1.5 MILLION by laser removal studio to fix her tattoo

The whole Ariana Grande 7 Rings tattoo debacle is honestly absurd, but yet it's STILL GOING. We're getting as bored of it as she is to be honest…

If you're puzzled about the reference, in summary our home-girl Ari tried to get a tattoo which translated to 7 Rings, her latest number one hit, but instead she accidentally got the Japanese symbol for a barbecue grill restaurant. Awkward.

She then tried to fix it after consulting a supposed friend of hers who spoke the lingo, but her amendment translated the ink to say 'Japanese BBQ finger'. We're dead.

The Thank U, Next singer has gained a HUGE amount of attention online over the error, but now a certain tattoo removal studio has offered her some serious cash to have them laser it off for her.

TMZ has acquired an offer letter from LaserAway, a company who want to strike a deal with Grande that would offer her free laser removal of the tattoo in exchange for a photoshoot at LaserAway and one post per month for a year about her experience.

Also, ONE and a HALF MILLION DOLLARS. How do they even have that money to offer in the first place?

i’ll give y’all a million to get off my nuts https://t.co/7yMyP0eHtt — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 2, 2019

In response, Ari tweeted; "I'll give y'all a million to get off my nuts." to which we say; "Hear, Hear." This needs to end, stat.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's infamous manager, Scooter Braun, responded to the claims;

"I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter, however, if they're willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick … for $1.5 million." Eh, WHAT?

Braun continued; "Hopefully, we can make this deal before her album comes out next week…shameless plug."

The offer letter is signed by company president, Todd Heckmann, and genuinely concludes with, "Thank u, next tiny barbecue grill." We can't.

What a wild ride…we want to get off now, it's becoming a bit much.

Feature image credit: ABC News – Go.com