Ariana just got the weirdest but CUTEST new exotic pet with her bf

Ariana Grande has been through hell this month, after the news of her ex-boyfriend Mc Miller's untimely death broke. 

The singer has been taking abreak from social media since his passing, but just took to her Instagram stories to broadcast a new member of  the Grande family.

It seems that Ariana and her fiance Pete Davidson have adopted a little pig as a pet. 

The little bacon bundle is potentially the cutest thing on the internet right now.

However, Pete and Ariana are believed to be in New York at the moment in their new apartment – and pigs are on a list of exotic banned pet animals in the state.  

With micropigs being a recently popular pet choice, they are not banned, but it is not clear whether Ari and Pete's piggle is a micropig or just a baby piglet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pigs are also cited by the American Mini Pig Association as being good emotional support animals due to their sensitive and caring nature. 

Perhaps Ariana invested in her new companion as a source of comfort following her recent loss.  

