Ariana Grande shares first photos from her romantic honeymoon

Ariana Grande is blissfully in love and we couldn’t be happier for her. The 7 Rings singer has recently shared the first photos from her romantic European honeymoon with her new beau Dalton Gomez, just two months after the pair tied the knot.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old singer shared a series of sweet snaps while she and her husband Dalton celebrated newlywed life in the beautiful setting of Amsterdam.

Ariana simply captioned the images with a snail and a waffle emoji, two iconic symbols of the Netherlands. While there might have been a few random snapshots and snippets from their holiday — including a quick clip of a ladybug and a zoomed in photo of two thriving little plants — Ariana also shared a few beautiful photos, giving us a preview of what their honeymoon looked like.

In one adorable snap, Ariana and Dalton are sitting in a pair of two very oversized clogs, both of them donning masks, the Thank You, Next singer gazing lovingly into her hubby's eyes. Another photo shows a windmill and a stunning scenic landscape, followed by a nighttime view of the canals of Amsterdam.

In Ariana’s Instagram Stories from Sunday evening, she shared a quick clip of a jazz band followed by a cute clip of cows grazing in a field which appears to have been taken from a moving train.

Ariana and her husband Dalton secretly tied the knot on May 15, during a very intimate backyard ceremony at Ariana’s Montecito, California home. According to a source who spoke to E! News at the time, “Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”