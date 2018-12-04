Ariana Grande responds following Pete Davidson’s bullying statement

Last night, Pete Davidson took to social media last night to publish an open letter to his haters and bullies.

The comedian has kept his head down since splitting up with Thank u, next singer Ariana Grande but the SNL cast member has been hit with waves of abuse online.

Ariana has today gone online to react to Pete's emotive statement.

Posting a screenshot of Pete's open letter, the Mean Girls fan added her own text:

'I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,' she wrote.

'I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet.'

Ariana reminded her followers that they 'truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever.'

She also said that she will always have a love for her former fiancee: 'I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.'

In his post, Pete detailed how low the bullying has brought him over the past 9 months.

'I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,' he wrote.

'I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't.'