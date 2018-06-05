Ariana Grande opens up about PTSD after Manchester attacks

Ariana Grande reveals that she has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in light of the Manchester attacks.

Just over a year later, she opened up to British Vogue about the aftermath of the fateful night.

The singer said she felt guilty for having the disorder due to the 22 people who lost their lives after her concert.

"It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it’s a real thing," said the 24-year-old.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 5, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Ariana continued to explain that she can't even talk about that night without crying.

"I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing.

'I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience—like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry,” she added.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

On May 22, 2017, sadly 22 people lost their lives and a further 59 were injured when the singer's concert was targeted by terrorists.

To mark the one year anniversary of the incident, the pop-star took to Twitter saying:

"Thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

The artist also honoured the victims by getting a tattoo of the bee, which has been a symbol for Manchester since the 1800s and gained popularity after the attacks.

The bee was often seen along with slogans "we stand together", "no fear here", and "unity is strength".