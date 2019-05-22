Ariana Grande honours Manchester Arena attack in poignant way

We can't quite believe that two years have passed since the harrowing terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert. On what should have been a night filled with joy, dancing and happiness, fans were instead left traumatised, horrified and full of fear.

22 innocent people lost their lives at the concert and tributes have been pouring in for those souls who were cruelly killed on the night of May 22, 2017.

Tributes have been pouring in today, the two year anniversary of the attack, and One Last Time singer Ariana Grande has posted a simple but poignant message to those affected by that dreadful night.

The pop star took to her Instagram account to share the bee emoji, which Manchester uses as a symbol of unity.

Last year, the singer penned a heartbreaking open letter about the attack.

She wrote: “I'm writing to you this February 22, 2018. It's been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It's impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part."

"May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life."

"Music is an escape," she continued. "Music is the safest thing I've ever known. Music—pop music, stan culture—is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves."

"It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone. It is safe."

"When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that…It is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from."

"The spirit of the people of Manchester, the families affected by this horrendous tragedy, and my fans around the world have permanently impacted all of us for the rest of our lives. Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated."

"To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment."

"The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity."

"'Like a handprint on my heart,' she quoted, using her favourite musical Wicked as inspiration;

Two year ago today, 22 people tragically lost their lives after an explosion tore through the Manchester Arena. We will never forget them. #WeStandTogether #ManchesterTogether pic.twitter.com/ckW1YRlAWa — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 22, 2019

"I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life."

We are thinking of everyone who was affected by the Manchester Arena bombing.