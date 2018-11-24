Ariana Grande channels Regina George in new music video

Ariana Grande’s powerful and unique break-up hit thank u, next has been on loop in the SHEmazing office so it’s safe to say we’re excited about the music video.

The One Last Time singer has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes and exclusive snaps from the music video for her latest hit and we are so ready for it.

The singer is set to pay tribute to some of the most iconic movies of every gals life, including 13 Going on 30, Bring It On, Legally Blonde and Mean Girls.

Ariana took to Instagram last night to give fans a glimpse of her channeling her inner Regina George.

The singer shared three photos from the scene and fans completely lost it. In one of the shots, the singer is hiding behind her very own burn book that has ‘thank u, next’ on the cover.

In another snap, Ariana is lying on the bed with her burn book open. Fans were quick to spot the name Sean written inside a love heart in the book, which is a nod to her ex-boyfriend Big Sean.

We are itching to see the video for thank u, next and it looks like we may not have long to wait.

It is believed the singer has completed filming the video and she may be dropping it within the next week.

We are so ready to see Ariana recreate scenes from these iconic movies. Her inspiring and uplifting breakup song is revitalising pop music.

You go, Ariana!