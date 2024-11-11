Arboretum unveils exclusive winter fashion collection just in time for the festive season

Arboretum, an Irish family-owned lifestyle and garden centre destination, has expanded its offering to include a selection of fashion that epitomises attainable luxury, with an emphasis on unique pieces that will pop for the everyday or a special occasion.

This fashion offering adds another layer of sophistication to the shopping experience at Arboretum, with an incredible array of Irish and international brands available. The collection includes several contemporary Scandinavian brands with a classic style and a focus on quality and sustainable pieces for the everyday. There is also a selection of unique standout pieces, for those who want to make a real statement this party season.

The fashion offering at Arboretum includes a curated selection of accessories and jewellery, with varying price points. The typical shoppers at Arboretum range from ages 30-55, however with the wide range of unique styles, fits and pieces available in store, there is something for everyone in this year’s winter collection.

Arboretum has three locations nationwide in Carlow, Dublin city centre and the recently renovated Arboretum Kilquade, Wicklow. While the initial fashion offering launched in Carlow in 2016, this is the first year that Arboretum Kilquade will have a fashion collection available to customers in-store. The team at the Arboretum believe in the in-store experience when it comes to purchasing clothes and pride themselves on catering to customer’s unique needs in person, so the fashion collection is exclusively available in-store at Arboretum Carlow and Kilquade, Co. Wicklow. However, a range of accessories can also be found online at www.arboretum.ie.

Fashion buyer, Suzanne Cummins, has carefully hand selected every item in this year’s collection which features a wide range of styles including a must-have faux fur winter coat, a silver sequin tassel skirt to turn heads – perfect for party season – or a chic denim co-ord for a festive day out. Some of the must-have pieces include:

Ravi Dark Blue Denim Co-ord Shirt (€99.95) and Jeans (€119.95) by My Essential Wardrobe: This loose-fitting denim two piece is minimalistic yet feminine and is sure to transcend trends and become a favourite in the wardrobe rotation all year round.

Pearl Faux Fur Coat (€239) from ‘Karen’ By Simonsen: This faux-fur coat is the definition of attainable luxury. Perfect for occasion / formal wear or simply to elevate an outfit this festive season.

Quilted Bomber (€270) by Lolly’s Laundry – This quilted number combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Lightly padded, the quality of the bomber provides warmth and comfort, while the bright and colourful palette exudes a fun and striking look.

Sandie Silver Tassel Skirt (€119) from ‘Karen’ By Simonsen: This sparkly sequin skirt is a must-have this season. It is normal fitting with an underskirt, fringing and elasticated waist.

Pink and Blue Bird Circle Earrings (€79.95) by Nach Bijoux: Beautiful hand painted porcelain pendant earrings with colourful birds enclosed in an almond shaped golden ring. (Brass with gold plating)

Colourful Houndstooth Scarf (€59.95) by Ombre London: Who doesn’t love a pop of colour? The vibrant palette and intricate pattern make this scarf the perfect statement piece for brightening up cold-weather outfits this season. It’s lightweight and high-quality fabric makes it not only fashionable but also comfortable and wearable all year round.

Cheetah Earrings (€69.95) by Nach Bijoux: Hand crafted and hand painted porcelain and brass gold-plated earrings designed in France. These earrings would be perfect for anyone with a penchant for animal print.

Elle Tulle Skirt (€124.95) by Sofie Schnoor: Layered floor length tulle black skirt creating a tiered silhouette, perfect for formal or occasion wear this winter.

Sadie Silver Bow Shirt (€134.95) by Sofie Schnoor: Stylish silver party shirt with long puffed out sleeves and statement black bows make this shirt a unique choice that stands out.

Patent Loafers in Burgundy & Black (€124.95) by Sofie Schnoor: These shoes feature a classic design with fringe details and a low thick heel, giving them a timeless appearance perfect for both formal and casual occasions.

With over 20 years working in the fashion industry between Ireland and New York, Arboretum’s Head of Fashion since 2017, Suzanne Cummins discusses the Wardrobe Essentials available in-store this season:

“We have a really nice selection of winter wardrobe staples available including trench coats, bomber jackets and faux fur coats, as well as some more quirky and unusual brands that have statement fashion pieces with vibrant colour palettes and eye-catching designs.

We have pieces stocked for every age of customer and for all occasions – whether you’re looking for something festive and formal like a black velvet suit or a wardrobe essential such as a pair of quality jeans or comfortable trainers, there is something for everyone in this new in-store offering.”

For more information about Arboretum please visit www.arboretum.ie. A selection of gifts, plants, homewares and more can be shopped online and in all three stores, while the wider fashion offering can be found in store in Kilquade and Carlow. For the latest news follow on Instagram and Facebook.