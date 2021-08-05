Aoife McGregor has split from husband of five years Mark Elliot

It’s the end of an era for Aoife McGregor who has reportedly split from her husband of five years, formerly convicted drug dealer Mark Elliot.

Aoife, who is a sister to the famed MMA fighter Conor McGregor, tied the knot with Mark during a lavish, no-expense-spared wedding which took place in Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Now, nearly five years later the two have reportedly parted ways, with sources close to the couple confirming to Goss.ie that the pair split “a few months ago,” adding that Aoife is “happier than ever” since ending their relationship.

However, this might not come as quite a shock for those who have been keeping a watchful eye on Aoife’s social media channels, as the 36-year-old has been leaving hints about her single status for the past few weeks.

On July 19, Aoife shared a snap of her brand new, pink sparkly heels with a caption which read, “Swapped the Diamond on my Finger for Diamonds on my shoes @machandmach till death do us part.”

Just yesterday, Aoife shared a raunchy bikini snap of herself leaning over the side of a boat or a dock, as she wrote, “I ain’t looking back… but here’s a throw back.”

Currently, the blonde beauty is living the dream in LA with her brother Conor McGreger — as he heals from a leg injury — his fiancée Dee Devlin and their little kids.