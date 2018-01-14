Ant McPartlin files for divorce from wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong

Ant McPartlin has revealed that he and his wife Lisa Armstrong will divorce after 11 years of marriage.

In a statement issued by his representative, he shared, “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.”

Both Ant and Lisa have asked for respect and privacy during this harrowing time.

He added, “No further statement will be made."

According to The Sun, the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here host decided to end their relationship.

The couple met at the Smash Hits tour in 1994 when they were in their late-teens. After 11 years of dating the British TV presenter asked for Lisa’s hand in marriage.

Statement confirming my story that Ant McPartlin is ending his marriage to Lisa Armstrong. Such sad news. Sending love to them both. pic.twitter.com/hEyRXLffYQ — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 13, 2018

Ant and Lisa got married at St Nicholas' Church in Taplow, Buckinghamshire in 2006.

The pair have faced many hurdles throughout the years, including Ant’s addiction to super-strength painkillers, which put a strain on their relationship.

The Britain’s Got Talent host checked himself into rehab for drink and drug addictions in 2017, following a failed knee operation which left him in a great deal of pain.

Speaking about his time in rehab, Ant admitted, “I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you.”

“I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that, I am truly sorry,” he told The Sun.

"I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time."