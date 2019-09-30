Ansel Elgort reveals he wants a non-sexual open relationship

Ansel Elgort has opened up about his relationship with ballerina, Violetta Komyshan.

The couple have been together since 2012, but the actor stressed that he hopes to have a non-sexual open relationship in the future.

The Goldfinch star spoke to The Times about wanting more platonic love in his life, despite being in a steady relationship with Violetta.

“I’d also like to find a lot more love. It doesn’t need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend.

"I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.”

The Fault In Our Stars actor said he loves a number of his male friends, “I’m in love with a bunch of my male friends who I’m not interested in having sex with, so why can’t I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?”

Speaking of his co-star, Shailene Woodley, he said, “I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great.

“There will probably be some sort of chemical thing at some point that you can’t help, but you just have to be disciplined and not be a f******…We’re primitive beings.”

The Goldfinch is now in cinemas.