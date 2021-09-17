Another Gogglebox star has decided to leave the show

Another Gogglebox cast member has decided to leave the show, but this time it’s due to some unsatisfying working conditions.

24-year-old Paige Deville, who often appears on the Channel 4 show with her mum Sally, has informed her social media followers that she’s decided to quit Gogglebox ahead of its season 18 premiere this evening.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Paige announced, “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox.”

Continuing, she explained, “It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, their NTA winners.”

Over the past few months three popular Gogglebox stars sadly passed away, including 71-year-old Pete, 92-year-old Mary and 61-year-old Andy. Because of this, their loved ones, including five cast members, have decided not to appear on the reality series anymore.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Pete’s wife Linda, Andy’s wife Carolyne and their two children Alex and Louis, along with Mary’s good friend Marina, all have decided to part ways with the series.

As of now, it’s unknown whether or not Paige’s mum Sally will continue to take part in Gogglebox, perhaps with another family member instead.

Season 18 of Gogglebox is set to premiere on Channel 4 this evening, September 17 at 9pm.