Anne Hathaway reveals how motherhood inspired her new film

Anne Hathaway has revealed how her experience with motherhood has influenced her new film.

The Devil Wears Prada actress is currently promoting her new film, The Idea of You, which is due to be released this week.

In the upcoming movie, the Hollywood star plays Solène, who is a mum to her 13-year-old daughter.

In her own personal life, Anne is a mum to two sons – eight-year-old Jonathan and four-year-old Jack – with her husband Adam Shulman.

Speaking to People at the New York premiere of The Idea of You, the 41-year-old was recently asked how motherhood influenced the film, which she also helped to produce.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to be a mother to play a mother. I think that that should be open to lots of different actors,” Anne began.

“For me, in terms of understanding the depth of love that you can feel for this person, and what you would be willing to do, I felt like it allowed the love for Hayes to be even bigger for Solène,” she explained, referring to the film’s two lead characters.

“She loves her daughter more than anything. I mean, we love our children beyond words, and for her to choose her daughter over him… I don’t know, it just made their love that much more important,” the Oscar winner concluded.

The Idea of You is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, and follows 40-year-old art gallery owner Solène, as she meets 24-year-old popstar Hayes (played in the film by Nicholas Galitzine).

The pair immediately become enamored by one another, and begin an unexpected romance. However, with the complications of the media, her daughter’s own crush on Hayes, and the scrutiny surrounding their age gap, Solène begins to question if she can truly pursue a life with the boyband star.

Viewers can watch The Idea of You on Prime Video from Thursday, May 2.