Anna Daly pens heartfelt farewell tribute to Ireland AM

Virgin Media has had quite a shake up recently with popular presenters being moved around from show to show.

However, one person who decided to take matters into their own hands was former Ireland AM presenter Anna Daly, who left the beloved morning show to pursue other projects, including her growing brand, Little Bliss.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Anna shared a heartfelt farewell letter to her Ireland AM family, as she detailed some of her fondest memories from working on the show over the years.

“Well you hardly thought I’d ride off into the sunset and not tip my hat to my @irelandamvmtv family, now did you?” Anna joked in the caption, alongside a series of throwback photos from her time presenting on the talk show.

Continuing, Anna wrote, “Lots of change/new projects but you might indulge me for a moment as I share with you a few thoughts on the AM years. From my early days as a rookie reporter, it was always about the people. People make a job, don’t they?!”

“Mark, Sinead, Aidan & Alan were my first tv family and I got to report from around the globe & meet everyone from heads of State to Kardashians. I started standing in for Sinead but she was busy playing a blinder so I needed to pitch a new idea in order to become an anchor – tip for those of you who want a job that’s already taken by someone who’s great at it – create something!!”

Anna then detailed her climb up the career ladder with the launch of Weekend AM, where she got the chance to be a regular anchor. “A daunting & hugely exciting new opportunity,” she recalled.

Giving a shoutout to her co-presenter Simon Delaney, Anna fondly remembered the times they laughed and cried together. “When one struggled to keep it together during a particularly tough interview, we would instinctively pick up for each other.”

“What I’ll tell you is when we laughed or cried, it was always genuine,” Anna added.

Mentioning two of her other former co-presenters, Laura Woods and Aidan Power, Anna reminisced about the good times they had together on air, when they’d inevitably “go off piste (much to our production team's dismay at times) and you never knew where it might end up.”

“It comes back to the people. I feel so lucky to have worked with some genuinely brilliant, talented presenters, producers, cameras who happen to be great people/ friends.”

Going on to thank those who made these past few years for Anna so special, she wrote, “Thank you to our loyal viewers for helping us smash every ratings target & for engaging with us. We always felt you there. Thanks to all the crew on & off air.”

To conclude, Anna listed a few things which people might not have known about breakfast TV, including the fact that “No one really gets up THAT early. Unless you’re Mark Cagney.”

“When viewers say ‘sack the stylist’ it cuts deep. There is no stylist!” Anna confessed, adding that the “old-school fan letters you send are adorable and so kind and thoughtful. There are obviously exceptions.”

Wrapping up this loving tribute, Anna said that “the biggest stars are always the nicest.”

After calling it quits last month, Anna has taken on a new role in a Dublin PR company, as well as focusing on her lifestyle clothing brand for adults and kids, Little Bliss.