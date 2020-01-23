Angela Scanlon to host new Saturday show ‘Ask Me Anything’

She's one of Ireland and the UK's most in-demand presenters, and this March will see Angela Scanlon front a brand-new Saturday night entertainment show on RTÉ One called Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything.

Saturday night TV just got a hell of a lot better. We cannot wait to see the charming and witty Angela host the one-hour show when it launches in March. The show will feature surprises and unexpected revelations for the guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything.

Angela said this role is a real dream come true: "I cannot wait to get home and get stuck in. It’s always been a dream of mine to have a show where I can let loose and Saturday night feels like the perfect time to do it.

"I can’t promise Oprah but I’m trying to have a house kitten on set (ginger obviously), I’ll keep you posted on that.”

John McHugh, Group Head of RTÉ Entertainment and Music said Angela is perfect for the role: "I've been a long time fan of Angela's and have really enjoyed watching her huge success in the UK over the past few years.

"I can't wait to see her bring her playful personality and wry sense of humour back to Irish screens in our exciting new format."

Meath-born Angela Scanlon started her broadcasting career in RTÉ as a stylist on Off The Rails, before going on to host documentaries Oi Ginger, Angela Scanlon: Full Frontal and Angela Scanlons Close Encounters. She most recently worked for RTÉ on Getaways and a one off live broadcast Growing Up Live.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will be broadcast on Saturdays at 9.40pm on RTÉ One for eight weeks and also available on RTÉ Player.