Angela Rippon reflects on Strictly experience as she exits the show

Angela Rippon has opened up about her time on Strictly Come Dancing after she was eliminated from the show.

Angela and her dance partner Kai Widdrington became the eighth couple to be voted off the show last night.

The pair danced the American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald and ended up scoring 28 points out of a possible 40 points.

After being in the bottom two with Bobby Brazier and his dance partner Dianne Buswell, they were sadly eliminated after judges decided to keep Bobby in the competition.

Now that the news has settled in, Angela has reflected on her time on the show and spoke about her experience on social media.

Sharing a video to her 31.2K Instagram followers, the TV presenter revealed, “I have to admit that appearing on that programme has been one of the most challenging, one of the most terrifying but also joyful experiences of my entire professional life”.

“And so much of me being able to do it is down to so many of you. I just wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you so much to all of you for your encouragement, the kind comments that you sent to myself and to my partner Kai Widdington and of course, most importantly, for your votes”.

The 79-year-old went on to praise her partner by admitting, “Kai was just the most perfect partner, and of course he was the really important part of the equation really to getting to Blackpool as we managed this weekend”.

"He’s such a wonderful guy, a great dancer, terrific choreographer, has the patience of a saint and is a wonderful teacher which is how, hopefully, everything managed to come together every week”.

Rippon captioned the clip, “Well, what an adventure it has been. I’m not sure I have the words quite yet to describe just how incredible Strictly is but I am so proud to have made it to Blackpool week”.

“Thank you all so much for your kind messages, comments and support over the past couple of months. It means the world to @kaiwidd and myself that so many of you have loved watching us dance and have voted for us each week”.

“This is not the end of my Strictly journey as I will be joining the national tour @strictlycomedancinglive in the new year and I hope to meet as many of you as I can out on the road”.

Angela closed off by adding, “But for now, it’s goodbye and thank you all once again”.