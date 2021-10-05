‘And Just Like That’: The Sex and the City reboot has a release date

It’s finally time to get excited, Sex and the City fans! The highly anticipated reboot series, And Just Like That, has a release date at last, and it’s a lot sooner than we thought!

Taking to social media this morning, HBO Max shared a brief video with actress Sarah Jessica Parker taking fans behind the scenes of the Sex and the City reboot.

“It’s Sarah Jessica! Hello from New York city, fifth avenue — shooting as we speak the next chapter of Sex and the City, or as we like to call it, And Just Like That, with some beloved friends” the actress explained.

“But in the meantime…whoosh”, Parker quipped as the release date appeared on screen, and she revealed that “And Just Like That will premiere in December on HBO Max”.

In these behind-the-scenes clips, fans are treated to their first glimpse of the reboot series, which seems to have the same perfect balance between city-life buzz and real life drama which the original show struck so well.

And Just Like That is said to follow our beloved characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

However, fans of course will feel the absence of their favourite sexually empowered PR manager, Samantha Jones, played by the wonderful Kim Cattrall. It has been assumed that Kim’s decision not to return for the sequel series is due to her very public feud with her former cast members, especially Sarah Jessica Parker.

And Just Like That is officially premiering in December on HBO Max in the US. However, while a UK and Irish release date has yet to be revealed, we’re hopeful that it’s not too much further away.