Amy & Hugo have a very frosty reunion on Love Island Aftersun

Love Island fans were on the edge of their seats last night, as we watched former islanders Amy and Hugo have a very frosty reunion on ITV’s weekly spin-off show, Love Island Aftersun.

During the Casa Amor segment of Love Island we saw Hugo and Amy hit things off, share a bed and have their first kiss, before coupling up together and returning to the main villa. However, things quickly took a turn in their relationship as they found they were starting to grow apart.

A few days later Hugo and Amy were voted out of the reality dating show, as they were one of the least likeable couples. It was then that we saw Hugo make a slightly uncomfortable situation extremely awkward…

During their exit interview, Hugo described his search for love in the villa as “tragic”, while a shocked Amy stood next to him.

When it came to their pre-recorded first reunion and sit down chat after leaving the villa, Amy definitely didn’t hold back, as she accused Hugo of friend-zoning her the minute they were dumped from the island and claiming he was only on the show for a free lads holiday.

“I thought there was something there. We leave the villa and it’s like you just flipped and friend-zoned me. You come across as quite fake now,” Amy said in their confrontation, to which Hugo predictably disagreed with.

If you thought that was bad though, Amy was even more brave in her second confrontation with the PE teacher when the pair appeared live on Aftersun via video calls.

During that segment of the show Amy revealed that she felt “cracking now to be out and away from Hugo.”

Dragging Hugo’s romance skills, Amy said, “I think Hugo’s just terrible with women,” when referring to that classic one-liner, “job done,” which Hugo confidently said following their first kiss.

When host Laura Whitmore posed the ultimate question, whether or not Amy regrets putting all of her eggs in Hugo’s basket, Amy replied, “one-hundred-and-ten-percent! I’m an idiot!”

Towards the end of the interview Hugo decided to let his nice boy persona slip and truly say it how it is. “Amy’s clearly got strong opinions but I think people are forgetting that Amy chose to stay in Tyler’s bed on night one [in Casa Amor] so she wasn’t into me from the start and I just felt like a green card into the Villa.”

Well, we think it’s fair to say that these two probably won’t be staying in touch…