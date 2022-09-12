Amy Huberman thanks followers for generosity towards nurses

Amy Huberman has started a campaign filled with generosity and kindness!

The movement began when the actress and writer took to her Instagram stories yesterday to ask her followers if anyone had spare tickets to the Garth Brooks concert that was held in Croke Park last night.

She stressed that she was not requesting the tickets for herself – instead, she wanted to gift them to a nurse in Crumlin Children’s Hospital who had had a particularly difficult week at work.

Almost immediately, the 43-year-old confirmed that she had been offered tickets. “I got the tickets they are sorted thanks squad xxxx” she wrote alongside several love hearts.

However, due to the overwhelming generosity of her fans, Amy decided that she wanted to continue to spread the love. “So many of you messaging to say they will give theirs away for next weekend. So bloody kind,” she wrote.

“How about if you have spares if you post them into Crumlin Children’s Hospital so any more nurses there can use them,” the Striking Out star suggested. “It has been the hardest of weeks and they are incredible.”

Then, last night, Amy revealed that she wants the circle of kindness to continue on an even bigger scale. “Trying to set up something with my mate to see if we can get this as an ongoing thing, so people who can’t make concerts, gigs, plays, events, can donate their tickets if they want to so they won’t go to waste and they will be sent on to nurses and care workers in different hospitals and care homes,” she announced.

“It’s really a morale boost and to say thanks to nurses and care workers because they are bloody deadly,” she wrote with pride.

Amy has been praised by friends and followers alike for coming up with the wonderful idea.

“THIS IS EVERYTHING”, commented comedy star Deirde O’Kane, followed by several hand-clapping emojis.

“Excellent idea”, agreed presenter Jennifer Zamparelli.

If you have tickets for this week’s Garth Brooks concerts that you do not need or want, you can take part in Amy’s campaign and donate them to the nurses of Crumlin Children’s Hospital by emailing your tickets to nursestoseegarth@outlook.ie.

Well done to Amy for coming up with this heartwarming idea!