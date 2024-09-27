Amy Hart opens up about ‘amazing’ first day of Vegas honeymoon

Amy Hart has opened up about the first day of her honeymoon.

The former Love Island star tied the knot to her partner Sam Rason in Spain earlier this month.

After jetting off to Las Vegas for their honeymoon, Amy has now shared an insight into how they spent the first day of their trip.

Taking to Instagram, Hart shared a collection of lovely photos to her 1M followers of her and Sam riding horses.

She captioned the post, “Wild Wild West. Morning number one of our honeymoon and we utilised the jet lag by booking on to a morning horse trek with @wildwesthorsebackadventures”.

“We had theee best time! Our guides were Cordin and Hector and they were so amazing with us! We got picked up at 6.20am and driven 45 minutes to Glendale which is a tiny town that doesn’t even have a grocery store apparently!”.

“We met our horses (Sam-Spirit, Amy-Celine) and went on the most amazing 1.5 hour trek through canyons, sand, plains, the scenery was just breathtaking!! Tried to take some pictures but the phone wasn’t doing it justice so was just taking it all in after a while!”.

Amy continued, “Then back for a cowboy breakfast and a go on the lasso!! Scroll to the last slide to see my prowess. Would highly recommend the trip!”.

“(The angle of the photo means that when Cordin took pics of us on our normal sized horses from his very tall horse ours looked like shetlands) (Obvs this is our honeymoon so anything we’re doing is all off our own back, Cordin and Hector said at the beginning they worked for tips and reviews, we had such a fab time we have done both)”.

Many fans and loved ones took to the comments to share how much they love the photos and insight into Amy and Sam’s honeymoon.

One fan wrote, “Looks like it was an incredible experience”, while another said, “Aww congratulations gorgeous couple xx”.

A third commenter added, “Looks fantastic hope you have the best time”.

After spending the morning on the horse trek, Sam and Amy, who share a one-year-old son named Stanley together, revealed they headed back to their hotel to sunbathe before going to see a show in the evening.