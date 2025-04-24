Amy Hart details how she didn’t ‘lose herself’ after becoming a mum

Amy Hart has detailed the reason why she didn’t ‘lose herself’ after becoming a mum for the first time.

In March 2023, the former Love Island star welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Stanley, into the world with her now-husband, Sam Rason.

Amid her current hopes to expand her family with a second child, Amy has chosen to open up and reflect on her early days of motherhood.

In an interview with Grazia, the 31-year-old revealed that the timing of her pregnancy with Stanley was not planned.

“I didn't plan to get pregnant, but we're very lucky that we did. It was the best thing to ever happen, so I went into it with a really positive mindset,” she explained.

“A lot of people said I was stupid, and said, ‘You know, you need to be more of a realist. It's not all going to be sunshine and rainbows.’ I found that mindset actually helped me a lot with parenting,” Amy confessed.

“And I did really enjoy it. I loved the newborn stage because it's quite conducive to things that I love doing i.e. sitting on sofa watching telly, sitting up all night watching telly, not really having to go out if I don't want to – they're my favourite things to do,” she continued.

Describing her career as an “absolute saving grace”, the reality star went on to share how she supported herself through her adjustment to parenting.

“I never lost myself. I didn't have a chance to lose myself, really. I think when your job is being you, there is no way you can lose yourself, because at home, I'm Stanley's mum, but then when I go to work, I'm Amy, I'm a podcast host, I'm an influencer, I'm presenter,” she stated.

Last November, Amy confirmed that she is currently trying for another child with Sam, following their wedding in September.

“When I froze my eggs my amazing professor said (knowing my medical history and my desire for a big family) when I started trying that if I hadn't fallen pregnant in 6 months to go and see him,” Amy penned on Instagram at the time.