Amy Dowden says watching cancer documentary was ‘hard to process’

Amy Dowden has shared an insight into watching her upcoming documentary.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro’s documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me is set to air on BBC and BBC iPlayer on Monday, August 26.

The film will follow Amy’s story from six days after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023, including her 15-month-long journey with surgery, chemotherapy and fertility treatment.

Now, Amy, who was told she had ‘no evidence of the disease’ anymore earlier this year, has opened up about watching the documentary for the first time, revealing it was ‘hard to process’.

On her Instagram Stories, Amy shared a selfie to her 660K followers and explained, “Last night was one of those nights where I needed a really good cry. Feel so much better for it today”.

“I've seen my documentary this week and I guess it was hard to process. Watching it to living it is so different!!”.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

“I know I've said it before but personally one of the best pieces of advise was from a nurse telling me to let it all out when I need to! I've really learned that the past year!”.

Amy then admitted, “Anyway feeling so much better today! another fun full on day of rehearsals ahead and i can't wait”.

When the news of the dancer’s documentary was announced by BBC earlier this year, the press office revealed, “6 days after her cancer diagnosis, Amy made the brave decision to allow cameras to follow her as she was thrown into a world of surgery, chemotherapy, fertility treatment and uncertainty”.

“Over 15 months, the film captures the difficult times, tough decisions and glorious moments – like the #Strictly family finding a way to include her in the pro dance in the 2023 Final".

It added, "We also see the unwavering support of family, fellow dancers, friends and the public who messaged in their thousands”.