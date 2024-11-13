Amy Dowden reveals update on injury after pulling out of Strictly

Amy Dowden has shared a health update after she was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing due to an injury.

The professional dancer, who had been partnered with JLS band member JB Gill during the competition, injured her foot and had to pull out of the series.

As she recovers and JB has continued his Strictly journey with Lauren Oakley, Amy has opened up about how “gutted” she’s felt about having to leave the show early.

During a Q&A with her Strictly co-star Carlos Gu, Amy was asked, “Genuinely how are you Amy?”.

She replied by confessing, “Quite a few have asked this. I’m not doing too bad, thank you. Seen the doctor today, got more physio tomorrow”.

“Obviously I am still truly gutted, I can’t tell you… It was out of my hands. I would’ve done anything to continue”.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

Amy then addressed Carlos as she admitted, “This one was there for me. We cried together didn’t we? But you think I’m looking better don’t you? In myself”.

She went on to reveal that when she visited Carlos today, it’s “the first time he’s opened the door to her not crying”.

“Yeah I’m just gutted but I’m super proud of JB and as I keep saying, ‘This too shall pass’. Don’t get bitter, get better. Thanks for asking”.

Dowden previously spoke to her 712K Instagram followers about how heartbroken she was that she had to step away from the competition.

The 34-year-old explained, “My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again. Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up. It was choreography, music choices, which dances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again”.

Amy went on to say, “I'm so sad, so upset and asking why me, why now that our journey has been cut short. My heart right now is breaking having to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury and I know only too well 'this too shall pass' and I'll be soon better and back dancing. Something I've had to get used to in my life”.