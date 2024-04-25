Amy Dowden pens heartfelt birthday tribute to husband Ben Jones

Amy Dowden has shared a moving tribute for her husband Ben Jones.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is celebrating a very special day for her professional dancer husband.

As today marks Ben’s birthday, Amy has penned a heartwarming message to him on social media.

While thanking Ben for ‘everything he always does for her’, Dowden shared a collection of gorgeous photos of the couple together.

Taking to Instagram, Amy unveiled pictures to her 658K Instagram followers on her Stories of her and Ben’s wedding day, as well as snippets from their honeymoon together.

Adding text to each sweet image, the 33-year-old said, “To my gorgeous husband. Happy Birthday. Love you always. Thank you for everything you always do for me. Putting me first always”.

“May this year be a better one and I hope one that is full of happiness, love and health (along with my crazy last min plans, ideas and adventures)”.

Amy went on to lovingly add, “Wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else! Loves you I do!”.

Amy and Ben tied the knot in July 2022 surrounded by their friends and family. When announcing the news of their marriage, Amy headed to social media to say, “Nearly 11 years ago our journey together started as dance partners, soon fell in love and finally 02.07.2022 we become husband and wife”.

In May of last year, Amy revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Shortly after her diagnosis, Ben spoke to Hello! About how his wife was dealing with her diagnosis.

Jones explained, “Amy has had a lot to deal with in her life and, as I expected, has shown great resilience in the past couple of weeks”.

“We are both surrounded by lots of family and friends who are going to be an important support to us in the coming months. We are both staying very positive and remain optimistic moving forward”.

In November 2023, the Strictly star announced the end of her chemotherapy treatment journey. In February of this year, Amy confirmed that she has“no evidence of disease”.