Amy Childs pens emotional tribute to mark daughter Polly’s special day

Amy Childs is celebrating!

Today (April 30), The Only Way Is Essex star is marking the eighth birthday of her eldest child, Polly.

Amy is also a mum to her six-year-old son Ritchie from a previous relationship, and her two-year-old twins Billy and Milly, whom she shares with her fiancé, Billy Delbosq.

To celebrate her daughter’s special day, Amy has now taken the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to her.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to upload a video montage of her little one interacting with her siblings and posing for photos.

“Polly Pocket turns 8. How have I got an 8 year old..” Amy marvelled at the beginning of her caption.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter, you amaze me everyday, I am so proud of the girl you are becoming. You are beautiful but not only that you are the most sweetest soul,” the reality star gushed.

“Today is about you Polly. Mum Dad(billy) Ritchie Billy and Milly love you so much xxx Best friends forever,” Amy added.

In Amy’s comments section, Polly’s stepdad Billy also expressed his own adoration for the birthday girl, as he wrote: “Happy 8th Birthday to my little Polly pocket!! You will forever be my little princess!! Have the most Amazing birthday.. Love you Beautiful girl xxx.”

Following Amy’s sweet tribute, many of her followers have since been sending their own well-wishes to her eldest child.

“Aww she’s so beautiful! Happy birthday Polly,” one fan responded.

“Happy birthday Polly hope you have a wonderful day celebrating,” another added.

“Happy 8th Birthday to Polly,” a third follower commented.

Last June, Amy confirmed that Polly had been diagnosed with dyslexia – the same learning disability that Amy was diagnosed with as a child.

The mother-of-four stated at the time: “Just because having a diagnosis doesn’t mean you can’t achieve what you want in life.. I just want to say Polly you are the most amazing beautiful girl, you are hard working, you are kind and the loveliest girl, I am so bloody proud of you Polly.”