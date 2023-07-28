Amy Childs explains why she doesn’t post snaps of her son online

Amy Childs has responded to online trolls who judge her for not sharing photos of her son Ritchie on social media.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has been shamed online and has been called an ‘awful mum’ for not posting pictures of her four-year-old son, while she shares snaps of her other three children.

As she admits to constantly receiving messages about her son, Amy has explained why she doesn’t post him on social media.

Snapping back at insensitive messages from trolls, the mum-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the explanation to her 860K followers.

Amy wrote, “So I feel like I have to come on here once again and explain myself, the constant messages I get everyday, press running stories, it’s getting really draining now!”.

She went on to say that she and Ritchie's dad came to the mutual decision not to post the boy online.

“My son richie isn't on my social media, me and Richies dad decided we wasn't going to put him on social! That's it".

Amy admitted, "I am getting awful messages from people saying what a awful mum I am”.

Childs closed off by adding, “It's getting really draining and tiring, my son ritchie is the most happy; beautiful little boy; he love his siblings and lives with me full time! So please stop with the messages! Thank you”.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Amy’s most recent Instagram post, a video from a family holiday in Tenerife, is flooded with comments from people asking where the reality TV star’s son is because her other children are featured in the footage.

As well as being mum to four-year-old Ritchie from a previous relationship, Amy has a six-year-old daughter named Polly with a previous partner.

The 33-year-old also welcomed twins, Billy and Millie, into the world back in April with her fiancé Billy Delbosq.