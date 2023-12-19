Amy Childs details son’s hospital visit as he ‘struggled to breathe’

Amy Childs has shared a health update on her baby boy after she took him to hospital because he was ‘struggling to breathe’.

The former TOWIE star and her fiancé Billy Delbosq welcomed baby Billy and his twin sister Amelia into the world back in April.

Now, Amy has revealed that she and her partner had to take the tot to A&E due to him ‘having difficulties breathing’.

The 33-year-old opened up about the worrying situation on social media, explaining that she was ‘so worried’ about her son’s breathing and coughing.

Amy posted a photo to her 1.1M Instagram followers of her fiancé holding their son while he was being seen by a doctor.

She explained, “Thank you for all your messages about baby Billy, sadly we ended up in A&E last night waiting 8 hours to be seen”.

“Bill's coughing got worse and was struggling to breathe”.

Childs then reflected on when her son was born following a ‘traumatic birth’ as she revealed, “As a mum I was so worried as when he was a few minutes old when he was born he got taken away and put in the NICU unit for days as he was struggling to breathe”.

Sharing the reason behind her son’s ill-health, Amy wrote, “Last night we got told after 8 hours by the doctors that he has tonsilitis. He is OK this morning, just so worrying about his breathing and coughing”.

“Just lots of cuddles with mummy and daddy this morning. My darling Billy. Me and @billydelbosq 100 percent need some sleep”, the mum-of-four added.

Delbosq also shared the story to his own Instagram page and penned, “Poor little man.. As a dad you feel so helpless when they’re ill but fingers crossed he’ll be on the mend”.

The reality TV star previously opened up about her ‘traumatic labour’ with her twins earlier this year.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Speaking to OK!, she explained, “Billy had a prolapsed cord. It’s really rare. The midwife was amazing, she knew the cord was there”.

“Afterwards, he was in the neonatal unit, so my Bill put me in a wheelchair to go down to the other ward to feed him – he had all wires around him. I fed him in the night and went back to the ward”.

Amy then added, “I didn’t want to leave him. Millie was with us. I said to Bill, ‘I’ve got Millie so you go and sit with him for an hour’. We took it in turns to go and see him. It was really sad. I didn’t want him to miss out on anything”.