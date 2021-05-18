Amy Adams celebrates her 11-year-old daughter’s birthday in Ireland

Hollywood actress and proud mum Amy Adams has shared a rare unseen photo with her lookalike daughter, Aviana, who turned 11-years-old this past weekend while the family have been staying in Ireland to film the new Enchanted sequal.

Taking to Instagram, the Arrival actress shared a stunning mother-daughter photo with her 641K followers, captioning the loving post by writing, “Happy 11th Birthday Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humor, intelligence and spirit.”

“This day is a true celebration. I love you!” the 46-year-old mum sweetly added.

In the black and white photograph, we see Amy cuddling up with her daughter, both of them wearing woolly cardigans and smiling at the camera. It’s also clear to see who little Aviana takes after, as the resemblance between these two is uncanny!

Meanwhile, Amy's husband, actor and painter Darren Le Gallo shared a series of gorgeous photos to his own Instagram account, to celebrate his darling daughter's birthday. "Happy Birthday Aviana!! I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!! You are such an incredible human. I’m so very proud of you. Your spirit. Your heart. Your creativity. I adore you #grateful," the proud dad sweetly wrote.

Darren then went on to reveal that the family celebrated Aviana's special day by visiting one of Ireland's finest art galleries, on the day that they were allowed to reopen as Covid restrictions eased across the county.

While the couple have been together for 20 years now, Amy and Darren took their time getting married. It wasn’t until 2008 when the couple got engaged, before welcoming the birth of their daughter two years later in 2010.

Seven years after their engagement, the lovebirds finally tied the knot and got married in an intimate ceremony at a ranch near Santa Barbara, California in 2015.

Just recently, Amy has been enjoying some time in Ireland as she and Patrick Dempsey film the new Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry, in Co Wicklow.