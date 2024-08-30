Amber Gill recalls why Love Island producers would tell her off

Amber Gill has been reflecting on her time on Love Island!

The reality star appeared on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019. After a tumultuous on-again-off-again romance with co-star Michael Griffiths, Amber eventually won the show with late bombshell arrival Greg O’Shea.

After the end of her brief romance with Greg, Amber later came out as queer in August 2022, previously teasing on Twitter that she had “switched teams”.

The 27-year-old subsequently dated footballer Jen Beattie for 11 months, before they called time on their relationship in November of last year.

Now, five years after her Love Island win, Amber has admitted that she had difficulties with producers behind the scenes.

Earlier today, the star appeared on Capital XTRA with hosts Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie. During their conversation, Amber was dared to spill a detail about Love Island that would surprise listeners.

“I didn’t like any of the men, so…” Amber admitted, as Robert exclaimed in response: “Like, premise of the show, done!”

Credit: Love Island / X

Amber then went on to confess that her lack of attraction towards her male co-stars became an issue.

“I know! I used to get told off every day though … By the producers,” she explained.

“They used to say: ‘You’ve come on Love Island and you’re not doing anything apart from sunbathing.’ And I was like: ‘I know, I’m sorry!’” Amber teased further.

During an appearance on the Queerpiphany podcast last September, Amber detailed that it was evident on Love Island that she was gay.

“I watched back the shows that I’ve been on and I’m like, ‘God, you’re so gay! You really are really gay!’ If I get some clips up on TikTok, it’s so painfully obvious,” Amber stated.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re just really picky. You’re just this, you’re just that.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I just like girls.’ But something wasn’t clicking in my brain. I just wasn’t getting it,” she added.