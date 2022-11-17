Amazon commissions new episodes of Australian soap Neighbours

Good news for Neighbours fans – it’s coming back!

It has just been announced that the Australian soap will be returning to TV screens next year, four months after its final episode aired.

The exciting news was revealed on Neighbours’ official social media pages this morning, with cast members Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, Jackie Woodburne and Stefan Dennis, who play Karl, Toadie, Susan and Paul respectively.

In the heartwarming video, Susan runs up to Karl and Toadie, exclaiming, "Have you heard the news?"

The trio then proceed to FaceTime Paul, who teasingly takes a bit of convincing. "All right, I'll make myself available!", he eventually sighs.

“We’re coming back!” the group excitedly cheer at the end of the promotional video.

Neighbours will be making its new home on Amazon Freevee, a free streaming platform which is incorporated into Prime Video. The brand new episodes will be filmed next year and launched in the latter half of 2023.

Thousands of classic episodes will also be made available for die-hard fans to re-watch. Good news for those of us who can never get enough of Charlene and Scott's iconic wedding episode!

Neighbours first aired on our screens in March 1985, and had become a staple of daytime television ever since. Fans of the beloved Australian soap were heartbroken when, in February of this year, Channel 5 announced that it was cancelling the show after 37 years.

In July of this year, fans said goodbye to Ramsay Street with one last legendary episode. The finale featured much-loved favourites and old faces, including the likes of Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue.

Since its final episode aired, fans have never given up hope on the possibility of its return. "We can’t thank you all enough for your love and support and are so excited for this new adventure!", the show's social media team gushed today.

Neighbours fanatics can look forward to being reunited with all of their favourite characters once more, when it returns to our screens later next year. We can't wait!