Alzheimer Society & Iceland deliver Christmas hampers around Ireland

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) together with Iceland Ireland will deliver festive hampers to its centres across the country. The aim of this festive initiative is to spread some much-needed joy among the charity’s service users. Iceland Ireland, together with their customers, has donated over €60,000 so far to support the services that the ASI provide to people living with dementia and their loved ones across Ireland.

The ASI is the leading dementia specific service provider in Ireland and works across the country in the heart of local communities providing dementia specific services and supports, while advocating for the rights and needs of all people living with dementia and their carers.

Over the last year Iceland Ireland staff across all 27 stores nationwide have worked hard to support their chosen charity through an array of fundraising initiatives such as Denim Day, National Tea Day and in-store till point collections. Members of the retail team have also received special training to become a ‘Dementia Friend’. This means that customers who have dementia will receive the necessary support they need to ensure they have a positive and safe shopping experience.

Pat McLoughlin, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland CEO, commenting on the initiative said, “Our charity partnership with Iceland Ireland has been a tremendous success and has really helped to support our vital services for the 64,000 people who have dementia right across the country. We are so very grateful to the management and staff of Iceland Ireland who have all taken such a keen interest in our charity over the past number of years. This engagement has been so rewarding – especially with the success of our first ever virtual Alzheimer’s Memory Walk earlier in the year, which was kindly supported by Iceland Ireland. Our charity partnership with Iceland Ireland has so far raised over €60,000 for our vital supports and services across communities in Ireland, which is remarkable, and has also allowed us to bring awareness of dementia to an even wider community”

Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director of Iceland Ireland, added: “Our colleagues in stores across the country are the driving force behind our partnership with ASI and they continue through their commitment to raise much needed funds for the charity. We’re incredibly proud to be supporting ASI again this year. As a retailer, we are passionate about great festive food and so the Christmas Hamper donation is our way of bringing some festive cheer to the charities service users and their carers”.