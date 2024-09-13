All the page-turning books we’ll be reading this September

As we settle into September, we embrace all of the new aspects of this autumnal month- the chillier weather, the wardrobe change and the evenings snuggled up on the couch rather than outside basking in the sunshine.

With a new month comes a whole host of brand new books hitting our shelves that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

From romance to historical fiction, there are so many titles to enjoy in this month, and if you’re looking for recommendations of page-turning books being published in September, check out our top 7 below!

Think Again by Jacqueline Wilson

Published by Bantam Press, Out now

Adulthood isn’t quite what Ellie Allard dreamed it would be when she was fourteen years old. Though she’s got her beautiful daughter Lottie, life-long best friends in Magda and Nadine and her trusty cat Stella, her love life is non existent and she feels like she’s been living on auto-pilot, just grateful to be able to afford the mortgage on her pokey little flat. But this year on her birthday, the universe seems to decide it’s time for all that to change – whether Ellie wants it to or not. As she navigates new, exciting and often choppy waters, she’s about to discover that life will never stop surprising you, if only you let it.

Small Bomb at Dimperley by Lissa Evans

Published by Doubleday, Out now

It's 1945, and Corporal Valentine Vere-Thissett, aged 23, is on his way home. But ‘home’ is Dimperley, built in the 1500s, vast and dilapidated, up to its eaves in debt and half-full of fly-blown taxidermy and dependent relatives, the latter clinging to a way of life that has gone forever. And worst of all, following the death of his heroic older brother, Valentine is now Sir Valentine, and is responsible for the whole place. To Valentine, it’s a millstone; to Zena Baxter, who has never really had a home before being evacuated there with her small daughter, it’s a place of wonder and sentiment, somewhere that she can’t bear to leave. But Zena has been living with a secret, and the end of the war means she has to face a reckoning of her own.

The Book Swap by Tessa Bickers

Published by Hodder & Stoughton, Out now

Still grieving the death of her best friend, Erin knows she needs to start living – but has no idea how. Then she loses her favourite book, a heavily annotated and containing her friend’s final words to her. When James finds Erin’s note-filled book in his local community library, it sparks a life-changing conversation. He writes his own message back, and soon they are locked in an anonymous book exchange, with no idea who the other person in the margins might be. But Erin and James have a shared history that neither of them realise. How will Erin react when she discovers the other writer isn’t a stranger at all – but the person she once swore she’d never forgive?

Kitty's War by Eimear Lawlor

Published by Aria, Out now

Inspired by true-life events, this story follows the life of protagonist Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Flinn, a young Irish nurse. From the bomb-ravaged streets of London to the serene yet conflicted Irish countryside, Kitty navigates love, loss, and survival during the tumultuous years of WWII, revealing the personal and societal impacts of the war. Forced to give up her out-of-wedlock child to a mother and baby home at seventeen, Kitty escapes to London in search of a fresh start before returning home to Kilkenny in 1941, upon hearing her brother had been injured during the Spanish Civil War. Kitty’s journey extends onto Co.Kildare, where she initially works as a nurse’s aid in Naas General Hospital before taking up a post at The Curragh Military Camp, in which her controversial ties to Germany see her bilingual skill set utilised by G2, the Irish Intelligence, to extract information from the German internees.

Lights Out by Louise Swanson

Published by Hodder & Stoughton, Out now

A state of emergency has been declared in the UK. From now on, at 8pm every night, all electricity cuts out. The Government promises it’s a temporary measure. They promise they are always thinking of your safety. But for Grace, the darkness is anything but safe. Someone is coming into her house under its cover every night while she lies in bed upstairs, too terrified to sleep. Someone who knows her past, who knows why she has more reason to fear the dark than most… And every morning she wakes to a new message from the intruder: I have you in my sights. Love, The Night. But how can Grace escape, when there’s nowhere safe left to hide?

One on One by Jamie Harrow

Published by Quercus on September 24

Annie Radford desperately needs a job, but the only one going is the videographer role for her Alma Mater's basketball team. The same job she fled from years ago… Returning to Ardwyn University is hard enough, but she quickly learns that the team is facing budget cuts and her new job is already on the line. Things go from bad to worse after a run-in with her old friend – the annoyingly wholesome and seriously hot Ben. Ben is holding a grudge about Annie's abrupt departure from his life, and now she might be the reason he loses his job… surely there's no way back for their friendship. The two of them will stop at nothing to come out on top but unfortunately for them, basketball is a team sport, and they are on the same side.

Adam & Evie’s Matchmaking Tour by Nora Nguyen

Published by Quercus on September 24

Evie Lang's life is in shambles. On the heels of losing her beloved aunt, she's unceremoniously fired from her poetry professorship. Lacking income and inspiration, she has no idea how to move forward – until hope arrives in the form of a surprising letter. Auntie Hảo has left her house in San Francisco to Evie. The catch? To inherit, she must go on a pre-arranged matchmaking tour in Việt Nam. Adam Quyền has a chip on his shoulder. He's working for his sister's elite matchmaking company and desperate to prove himself, so when she challenges him to join the first tour, he reluctantly agrees. Adam thinks Evie is chaotic and unpredictable. Evie thinks Adam is grumpy and uptight. But their chemistry is undeniable, their animosity charged with attraction. Will they find their perfect match in the last place they thought to look?